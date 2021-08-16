Analysts Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.40. International Game Technology posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $3,150,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in International Game Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in International Game Technology by 47.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 193,635 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in International Game Technology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 910,707 shares in the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,063. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77 and a beta of 2.18. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.