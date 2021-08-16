Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,516 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 24.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,865. The firm has a market cap of $475.69 million, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.03. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

