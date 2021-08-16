Analysts Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.36 Million

Brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce $79.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.22 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $84.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $330.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,830,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,328,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $76,840,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after buying an additional 677,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 33,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

