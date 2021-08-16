Analysts Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Merus posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,044,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Merus by 39.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

