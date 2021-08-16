Analysts Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report $218.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.17 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $123.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $806.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $768.67 million to $845.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $979.78 million, with estimates ranging from $911.66 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.56) EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

PDS stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.19.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

