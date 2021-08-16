Analysts Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to Announce $3.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce earnings per share of $3.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $13.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth $347,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth $441,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 57.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLD opened at $223.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

