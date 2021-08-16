Analysts Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. AMERISAFE posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $94,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $839,713.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $160,660.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,354.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the first quarter worth $461,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 29.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.06. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

