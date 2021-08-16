Analysts Expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.10. 163,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,352. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

