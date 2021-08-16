Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.94. Level One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEVL. TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 129,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

