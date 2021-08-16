Analysts Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). MannKind also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.02 on Friday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,407,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,488,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 2,425.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,983 shares during the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

