Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post -$4.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.04) and the highest is ($3.12). Novavax posted earnings of ($3.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($8.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.63) to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $32.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $46.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $339,075.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,643.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,094,156.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,925 shares of company stock worth $15,760,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 25.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 12.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

NVAX opened at $257.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

