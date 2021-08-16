Analysts Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price at $107.77

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $75.03 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.