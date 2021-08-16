Analysts Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Price Target at $46.13

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $60,003.11. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and sold 157,474 shares valued at $6,761,975. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Corning by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $40.26. 78,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

