Analysts Set Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) PT at $196.27

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.27.
CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CCI stock opened at $194.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.69. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.
Crown Castle International Company Profile
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
