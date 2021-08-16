Analysts Set Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) PT at $196.27

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.27.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after buying an additional 475,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after acquiring an additional 457,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,991,000 after purchasing an additional 470,615 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $194.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.69. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.