Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target at $62.71

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Get Doximity alerts:

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

DOCS stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $83.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.