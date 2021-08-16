Analysts Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target at $74.43

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $30,946,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 67.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $80.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

