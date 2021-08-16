Analysts Set PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) PT at $6.13

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday.

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,662,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PaySign by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 369,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PaySign by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its stake in PaySign by 64.0% in the second quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 324,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PaySign by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 3,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,650. PaySign has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

