Analysts Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Target Price at $127.71

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.71.

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $124.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.99. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

