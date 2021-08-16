Analysts Set Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) PT at $20.00

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

BIOVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of BIOVF opened at $19.28 on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

