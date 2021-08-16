Analysts Set Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target at $0.23

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREVF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TREVF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $128.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 17.00%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.