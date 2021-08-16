Analyzing FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FOMO and Capital Southwest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 96.24 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Capital Southwest $68.06 million 8.67 $50.88 million $1.66 16.01

Capital Southwest has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Capital Southwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A N/A -446.41% Capital Southwest 79.95% 10.40% 4.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Capital Southwest shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Capital Southwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

FOMO has a beta of 7.95, suggesting that its stock price is 695% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Southwest has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FOMO and Capital Southwest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Southwest 0 1 3 0 2.75

Capital Southwest has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.61%. Given Capital Southwest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Southwest is more favorable than FOMO.

Summary

Capital Southwest beats FOMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides germicidal disinfection of air and hard surfaces across the commercial and residential landscape. It also offers personal protective equipment, as well as turn-key lighting solutions for a range of clients. In addition, it provides energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961. We are not a private equity firm or a venture capital firm or a fund. Capital Southwest is a business development company with a refreshingly different investment mindset.

