Analyzing Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

This table compares Nuance Communications and Opera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications $1.48 billion 11.65 $21.40 million $0.47 116.55 Opera $165.27 million 6.27 $179.17 million N/A N/A

Opera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuance Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Nuance Communications has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuance Communications and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications -2.82% 9.04% 3.20% Opera 109.82% 8.90% 8.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nuance Communications and Opera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications 0 3 3 0 2.50 Opera 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuance Communications presently has a consensus target price of $58.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Opera has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.89%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than Nuance Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nuance Communications beats Opera on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc. is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other. The Healthcare segment improves clinical documentation, improve quality of care, minimize physician burnout, integrate quality measures, and aid reimbursement. The Enterprise segment engages in multi-channel access to customer service from the businesses they interact with is driving demand for AI-powered omni-channel engagement solutions. The other segment includes SRS and Devices businesses. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.