Analyzing SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Communications Systems has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SharpLink Gaming and Communications Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Communications Systems has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.95%. Given Communications Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Communications Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 10.96 -$1.82 million N/A N/A Communications Systems $42.58 million 1.49 -$170,000.00 ($0.19) -35.89

Communications Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Communications Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Communications Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Communications Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Communications Systems -8.81% -7.34% -6.21%

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software. This segment also offers media converters, network interface cards, and Ethernet switches that integrate the benefits of fiber optics into any data network. This segment's products are used in various markets, including federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The Services & Support provides software-designed wide-area network and other technology solutions that address prevalent IT challenges, including network resiliency, security products and services, network virtualization, and cloud migrations, IT managed services, wired and wireless network design and implementation, and converged infrastructure configuration, deployment and management. This segment primary serves vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, and commercial business. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

