AnimalGo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.90 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $15.90 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.28 or 0.00921133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00110826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00047004 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

