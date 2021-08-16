Anne M. Holloway Sells 600 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AWR traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.51. The company had a trading volume of 143,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.05. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $92.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWR. Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in American States Water by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

