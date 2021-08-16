ANON (ANON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded up 17% against the US dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $24,630.22 and $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002652 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00062314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00135805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016688 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

