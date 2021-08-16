AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Update

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the July 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ANPC opened at $3.99 on Monday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $61.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.90.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AnPac Bio-Medical Science will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
About AnPac Bio-Medical Science
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.
