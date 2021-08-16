AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Update

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the July 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ANPC opened at $3.99 on Monday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $61.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AnPac Bio-Medical Science will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.