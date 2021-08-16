Antiample (XAMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, Antiample has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Antiample coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $96.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00061056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.07 or 0.00903247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00046421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00102049 BTC.

About Antiample

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

