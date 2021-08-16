Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,525.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ANFGF. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

