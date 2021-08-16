AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $274.00 at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

AON has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.48.

NYSE:AON opened at $277.24 on Monday. AON has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $277.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AON will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

