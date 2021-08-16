AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $274.00 at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.
AON has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.48.
NYSE:AON opened at $277.24 on Monday. AON has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $277.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.
In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
