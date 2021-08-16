Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $64.00 on Friday. Aperam has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $2.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

