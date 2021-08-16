Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
APEMY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $64.00 on Friday. Aperam has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
About Aperam
Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.
