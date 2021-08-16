Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.15

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.15 and last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APEMY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.1075 per share. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

