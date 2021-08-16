Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Welch Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.34. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

