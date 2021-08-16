Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) is scheduled to be issuing its 6/30/2021 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AIT opened at $90.32 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

