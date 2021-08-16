Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.90. 269,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,795,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. ICAP increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

