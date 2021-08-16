Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 112.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $62.50. 77,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,092. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

