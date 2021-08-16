Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce sales of $22.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.02 million and the lowest is $1.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 871.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $77.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $465.18 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCT traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.81. 866,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,871. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.12.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.