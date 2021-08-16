Arden Trust Co Sells 4,721 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,120 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 195,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,076,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

MSFT stock opened at $292.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $292.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

