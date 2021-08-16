Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,543 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $48.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.99. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

