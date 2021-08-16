Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Shares of ARKR opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 million, a PE ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

