Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,480 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Southern were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,474,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,527,000 after acquiring an additional 323,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

