Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Biogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $342.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

