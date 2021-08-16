Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 10,291 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 320.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $163,000.

PWV stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.57. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

