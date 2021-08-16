Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 6,888 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $268,345,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after buying an additional 566,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at $204,793,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,334,973 shares of company stock valued at $219,296,927. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $53.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

