Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 134 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.35. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

