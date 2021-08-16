Arqma (ARQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,154.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Arqma has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $378,410.93 and $1,154.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,064.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.15 or 0.07031083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $702.72 or 0.01493100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.75 or 0.00392552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00159677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.38 or 0.00578743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00365670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00328200 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,356,362 coins and its circulating supply is 10,311,818 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

