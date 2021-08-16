ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $788.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $719.74. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

