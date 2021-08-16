Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $144.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $156.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AZPN. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.57.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $127.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,023,000 after buying an additional 79,459 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after buying an additional 245,152 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

