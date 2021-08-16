Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Raised to $155.00 at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.57.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $127.03 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 51.87%. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 159,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.