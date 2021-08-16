Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “
Shares of ASRT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. 4,571,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.49.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
