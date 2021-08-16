Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Shares of ASRT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. 4,571,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assertio by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,245,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Assertio by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 589,866 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its position in Assertio by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 166,824 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Assertio by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 587,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Assertio by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

